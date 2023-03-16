OFFICAL RULES: New Day Northwest’s Sail Away to Alaska Sweepstakes

Enter to win a cruise to Alaska for two!

New Day Northwest’s Sail Away to Alaska Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, New Day Northwest’s Sail Away to Alaska Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes") is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Washington who are 18 years or older. Employees and contractors of KING-TV (“Sponsor” and “Administrator”) TEGNA Inc., Holland America Line (“prize provider”) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 11 AM PT on March 16, 2023 and end at 11:59 PM PT on May 2, 2023 (the “Sweepstakes Period"). Entries are limited to one (1) per person per round for the duration of the sweepstakes period. Each person may enter once per round, a maximum of seven (7) times during the Sweepstakes Period.

Enter by watching New Day Northwest on KING 5 TV between 11 AM PT and 12 PM PT on KING-TV each Thursday during the sweepstakes period for instructions. Then, go to New Day Northwest’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewDayNW and comment on the post pinned to the top of page.

Date stamp on each Facebook comment must coincide with the rounds as outlined below.

Round 1 starts on March 16, 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends March 21, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 2 starts on March 23, 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends March 28, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 3 starts on March 30, 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends April 4, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 4 starts on April 6, 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends April 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 5 starts on April 13, 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends April 18, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 6 starts on April 20 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends April 25, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

Round 7 starts on April 27 2023 at 11 AM PT and ends May 2, 2023 at 11:59 PM PT.

In the event that a broadcast is canceled, or an announcement is not aired, the corresponding round will be voided and will be announced in the following day’s broadcast, if applicable. If there is no subsequent day’s broadcast the affected round will be void. No entries will be accepted after the Sweepstakes Period deadline.

4. Winner Selection . On or about every Wednesday during the sweepstakes period, one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . Seven (7) Grand Prize winners will be chosen during the sweepstakes period. One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected for each of seven (7) rounds. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entrees received.

The vacation package is subject to the conditions set forth in the Agreement and to the restrictions set forth below. The vacation package shall consist of the following elements and be subject to the following restrictions:

One 7-day Alaska cruise on Holland America with accommodations for two in one shared minimum unobstructed verandah stateroom.

Departure gateway is Seattle, WA.

Port and tax expenses associated with the cruise are included.

Must be used by October 31, 2023. No extensions permitted. Valid only for a 7-day cruise.

Meals are included in all complimentary restaurants on board the ship. Gratuities are the responsibility of the recipient.

Not included in the prize are gratuities, ground transfers, hotel overnights pre- and post- cruise, and any personal shipboard expenses you incur during the cruise. These expenses may include (but are not limited to) charges for shore excursions, casino, spa and beauty salon services, alternative for-charge dining venues, purchases from the ship’s retail shops, alcoholic beverages and soda, internet, phone calls and other items normally sold for-charge on board.

Prize has no cash value and cannot be redeemed toward another cruise.

Prize is not eligible for Holland America Line’s Cancellation Protection Plans.

Prize is subject to the terms of the Holland America Line Cruise Contract which must be accepted when registering online for your cruise.

All guests must satisfy covid vaccination and testing requirements that are in place at the time of sailing.

If the winner or winner’s guest is under age 21, he or she must be accompanied in the same stateroom by a parent, guardian or chaperon who is at least 21 years old.

The winner and guest are responsible for providing citizenship documentations to travel, which may include passports, valid alien registration card and/or necessary visas. Those without proper citizenship documentation will be denied boarding. Each traveler must check with his/her travel agent, government agencies, embassies, or consulates prior to their vacation to ensure that they have proper citizenship documentation. U.S. Citizens can also visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov, or call the U.S. National Passport Information Center at (877) 4USA-PPT for more information. Travelers of all ages are strongly encouraged to obtain passports.

Prize is non-transferable.

Winners will be required to execute and return a Release of Liability and Publicity Release (where allowed by law) prior to participation.

The average retail value (“ARV”) of each prize is between $2,130 and $3,730 depending on time of travel.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about each Friday during the sweepstakes period at the email address or Facebook ID used to submit the entry. Winners must respond to prize notification within 24 hours of notification. Failure to respond within such time period or return of prize notification as undeliverable may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Sponsor’s offices at 1501 1st Ave. South Seattle, WA 98134 within five (5) business days after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 8:30 AM PT and 5:00 PM PT weekdays) and a valid photo identification will be required. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, administrator may require documentation electronically. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor or Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners will be issued a 1099 tax form from sponsor and are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any federal taxes on prizes. Winners will be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Prizes won by minors will be awarded to parent or legal guardian who must sign any affidavit or release required by Sponsor. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor, Prize Provider and Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Sweepstakes or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

8. Release. The Sponsor, Prize Provider and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Sweepstakes, each Winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Prize Provider and each of their respective parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability for any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . “New Day Northwest’s Sail Away to Alaska Sweepstakes” is sponsored by KING 5. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a copy of these Official Rules or name of winners (available after May 30, 2023), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules" (as applicable), “New Day Northwest’s Sail Away to Alaska Sweepstakes", KING 5 Studios, 1501 First Ave South, Ste. 300, Seattle, WA 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Ryan Subica, rsubica@king5.com, 206-448-3172.