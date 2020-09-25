Nominate a Local Business that deserves to receive an energy efficient makeover

Puget Sound Energy small business makeover official rules:

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover (the “Contest”) is open to legal Washington State small business customers who are also customers of Puget Sound Energy. Small business customers are defined in addendum A. Small business customers must be within the Western Washington zip codes outlined in addendum B. Employees and contractor KING-TV (“Sponsor” and “Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., Puget Sound Energy (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 12:01 AM (PT) on September 28, 2020 and end 11:59 PM (PT) on October 18, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).

To enter, complete an Official Entry Form available at KING.com/PSE during the “Contest period” and fill out all the required information along with an original essay “describing” how a local small business would benefit from an energy efficient makeover. Limit one (1) entry per small business. The Sweepstakes Administrator may disqualify previously published essays or those that have won previous awards or competitions.

Prize Provider and Sponsor/Administrator will be held harmless for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor/Administrator or those directed by Sponsor/Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor/Administrator. All entries become property of Sponsor/Administrator and will not will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: impact of business on the local community, impact of energy efficiencies on the community, business’ need of energy. Decisions of judges and Sponsor/Administrator shall be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or before October 30, 2020.

5. Four (4) Grand Prize Small Business Winners will each receive $30,000 in energy efficient makeovers and $15,000 in cosmetic makeovers (ARV) $180,000. Each of four (4) prize business winners at a single location will receive:

Cosmetic upgrades valued at up to $15,000, including:

Plumbing, electrical, light contracting, flooring, painting, COVID-19 safety equipment or personal protective equipment. Cosmetic upgrades shall not include windows, window sealing and window coverings.

Energy efficiency upgrades valued at up to $30,000, which shall be limited to:

HVAC

Advance Rooftop Control Units and Controllers

Commercial Heat pump

Connected Thermostat

FOOD SERVICE

Deep Fat Fryer Connectionless Steamer Griddles (up to 6 linear feet Holding Cabinet)

Convection Oven Combination “Combi” Oven Rack Oven

Double-rack Oven Deck Oven Conveyor Oven

PROCESSING

Overwrap Machine

REFRIGERATION

Ice Makers

Display case lighting

Anti-Sweat Heater Controls EC Motors

WATER

Low-flow aerators

Pre-rinse spray heads Shower heads

SANITIZATION

Dishwashers

1) Under counter

2) Door-type

3) Single-tank conveyer

4) Multi-tank conveyer

LAUNDRY

Clothes washer

LIGHTING

CFL-LED LAMPS HID-LED LAMPS

FIXTURES WITH CONTROLS TLED LAMPS

LED LIGHTING

1) Fixture upgrades

2) Exterior lighting

3) Exit and open signs

All selected upgrades, both equipment and labor, will be underwritten by PSE who will source its own authorized contractors to perform the work. All provided equipment must be PSE preferred equipment that is readily available. Energy efficient upgrades must not exceed the $30,000 price limit for upgrades. Cosmetic upgrades must not exceed the $15,000 price limit. If the costs are below these amounts, the difference will be forfeited by the winner.

Scope of work includes removal of existing equipment and installation of new equipment. All equipment will be solely selected by PSE. Equipment must be in stock and available from dealer and/or distributor inventory.

NOMINATOR PRIZES

Businesses who enter the promotion will be entered into a random drawing to receive

(1) one of (5) five Nest Learning smart thermostats provided by PSE (ARV up to $250 each).

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about November 3, 2020. Sponsor/Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor/Administrator. Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor/Administrator. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor/Administrator which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor/Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor/Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor/Administrator an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor/Administrator as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor/Administrator may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor/Administrator.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor . The Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover is sponsored and administrated by KING-TV. The decisions of Sponsor/Administrator, Prize Provider and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after November 30, 2020 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover Winners”, 1501 1ST Ave S. Ste. 300 Seattle Washington 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please Ryan Subica at 206-348-3652 or rsubica@tegna.com.

ADDENDUM A

To be eligible to win the contest, nominees must:

• Be a PSE customer

• Be a locally operated business in PSE’s service area (as defined by provided zip code list)

• Be a small business, as defined by the following criteria:

• Operate a business occupying space less than or equal to 10,000 square feet

• Have no more than 50 total employees

• Not be part of a national chain

• Have a need for energy efficient equipment (those seeking only non- energy related upgrades will not be selected as winners).

• Meet with a PSE representative, following all COVID-19 safety protocols, and select makeover upgrades by December 4, 2020.

• Allow PSE identified contractors on business premises, following all COVID-19 safety protocols, to complete the upgrade work before January 30, 2021.

• Be willing to appear on KING-TV Evening program in 2021 to share their makeover story.

• Authorize KING-TV to film and take photos on business premises while following all COVID-19 safety protocols and be willing to have the business name and employee names featured on the PSE website, social media channels, press releases and other marketing materials.

ADDENDUM B

To be eligible to win the contest, nominees must be physically located in one of the following Western Washington zip codes:

Zip Service City

98001 Auburn

98002 Auburn

98003 Federal Way

98004 Bellevue

98005 Bellevue

98006 Bellevue

98007 Bellevue

98008 Bellevue

98010 Black Diamond

98011 Bothell

98012 Bothell

98013 Vashon

98014 Carnation

98019 Duvall

98020 Edmonds

98021 Bothell

98022 Enumclaw

98023 Federal Way

98024 Fall City

98025 Hobart

98026 Edmonds

98027 Issaquah

98028 Kenmore

98029 Issaquah

98030 Kent

98031 Kent

98032 Kent

98033 Kirkland

98034 Kirkland

98036 Lynnwood

98037 Lynnwood

98038 Maple Valley

98039 Medina

98040 Mercer Island

98042 Kent

98043 Mountlake Terrace

98047 Pacific

98050 Preston

98051 Ravensdale

98052 Redmond

98053 Redmond

98055 Renton

98056 Renton

98057 Renton

98281 Point Roberts

98283 Rockport

98284 Sedro-Woolley

98288 Skykomish

98290 Snohomish

98292 Stanwood

98293 Startup

98294 Sultan

98295 Sumas

98296 Snohomish

98310 Bremerton

98311 Bremerton

98312 Bremerton

98321 Buckley

98322 Burley

98323 Carbonado

98327 DuPont

98328 Eatonville

98329 Gig Harbor

98332 Gig Harbor

98335 Gig Harbor

98337 Bremerton

98338 Graham

98340 Hansville

98342 Indianola

98344 Kapowsin

98345 Keyport

98346 Kingston

98353 Manchester

98354 Milton

98359 Olalla

98360 Orting

98364 Port Gamble

98366 Port Orchard

98367 Port Orchard

98371 Puyallup

98372 Puyallup

98373 Puyallup

98734 Puyallup

98375 Puyallup

98380 Seabeck

98383 Silverdale

98384 South Colby