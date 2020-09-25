Puget Sound Energy small business makeover official rules:
1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.
2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover (the “Contest”) is open to legal Washington State small business customers who are also customers of Puget Sound Energy. Small business customers are defined in addendum A. Small business customers must be within the Western Washington zip codes outlined in addendum B. Employees and contractor KING-TV (“Sponsor” and “Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., Puget Sound Energy (“Prize Provider”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.
3. How to Enter. The Contest will begin at 12:01 AM (PT) on September 28, 2020 and end 11:59 PM (PT) on October 18, 2020 (the “Contest Period”).
To enter, complete an Official Entry Form available at KING.com/PSE during the “Contest period” and fill out all the required information along with an original essay “describing” how a local small business would benefit from an energy efficient makeover. Limit one (1) entry per small business. The Sweepstakes Administrator may disqualify previously published essays or those that have won previous awards or competitions.
Prize Provider and Sponsor/Administrator will be held harmless for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor/Administrator or those directed by Sponsor/Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor/Administrator. All entries become property of Sponsor/Administrator and will not will be returned.
4. Winner Selection. A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider will judge all eligible entries according to the following criteria: impact of business on the local community, impact of energy efficiencies on the community, business’ need of energy. Decisions of judges and Sponsor/Administrator shall be final and binding in all respects. Judging will be completed on or before October 30, 2020.
5. Four (4) Grand Prize Small Business Winners will each receive $30,000 in energy efficient makeovers and $15,000 in cosmetic makeovers (ARV) $180,000. Each of four (4) prize business winners at a single location will receive:
Cosmetic upgrades valued at up to $15,000, including:
Plumbing, electrical, light contracting, flooring, painting, COVID-19 safety equipment or personal protective equipment. Cosmetic upgrades shall not include windows, window sealing and window coverings.
Energy efficiency upgrades valued at up to $30,000, which shall be limited to:
HVAC
Advance Rooftop Control Units and Controllers
Commercial Heat pump
Connected Thermostat
FOOD SERVICE
Deep Fat Fryer Connectionless Steamer Griddles (up to 6 linear feet Holding Cabinet)
Convection Oven Combination “Combi” Oven Rack Oven
Double-rack Oven Deck Oven Conveyor Oven
PROCESSING
Overwrap Machine
REFRIGERATION
Ice Makers
Display case lighting
Anti-Sweat Heater Controls EC Motors
WATER
Low-flow aerators
Pre-rinse spray heads Shower heads
SANITIZATION
Dishwashers
1) Under counter
2) Door-type
3) Single-tank conveyer
4) Multi-tank conveyer
LAUNDRY
Clothes washer
LIGHTING
CFL-LED LAMPS HID-LED LAMPS
FIXTURES WITH CONTROLS TLED LAMPS
LED LIGHTING
1) Fixture upgrades
2) Exterior lighting
3) Exit and open signs
All selected upgrades, both equipment and labor, will be underwritten by PSE who will source its own authorized contractors to perform the work. All provided equipment must be PSE preferred equipment that is readily available. Energy efficient upgrades must not exceed the $30,000 price limit for upgrades. Cosmetic upgrades must not exceed the $15,000 price limit. If the costs are below these amounts, the difference will be forfeited by the winner.
Scope of work includes removal of existing equipment and installation of new equipment. All equipment will be solely selected by PSE. Equipment must be in stock and available from dealer and/or distributor inventory.
NOMINATOR PRIZES
Businesses who enter the promotion will be entered into a random drawing to receive
(1) one of (5) five Nest Learning smart thermostats provided by PSE (ARV up to $250 each).
Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.
6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about November 3, 2020. Sponsor/Administrator will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider reserve the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.
7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor/Administrator. Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor/Administrator. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor/Administrator which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor/Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor/Administrator in its sole discretion.
8. By entering the Contest, each contestant grants to Sponsor/Administrator an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the contestant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each contestant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor/Administrator as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor/Administrator may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor/Administrator.
9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.
10. Sponsor. The Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover is sponsored and administrated by KING-TV. The decisions of Sponsor/Administrator, Prize Provider and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after November 30, 2020 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Puget Sound Energy Small Business Makeover Winners”, 1501 1ST Ave S. Ste. 300 Seattle Washington 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please Ryan Subica at 206-348-3652 or rsubica@tegna.com.
ADDENDUM A
To be eligible to win the contest, nominees must:
• Be a PSE customer
• Be a locally operated business in PSE’s service area (as defined by provided zip code list)
• Be a small business, as defined by the following criteria:
• Operate a business occupying space less than or equal to 10,000 square feet
• Have no more than 50 total employees
• Not be part of a national chain
• Have a need for energy efficient equipment (those seeking only non- energy related upgrades will not be selected as winners).
• Meet with a PSE representative, following all COVID-19 safety protocols, and select makeover upgrades by December 4, 2020.
• Allow PSE identified contractors on business premises, following all COVID-19 safety protocols, to complete the upgrade work before January 30, 2021.
• Be willing to appear on KING-TV Evening program in 2021 to share their makeover story.
• Authorize KING-TV to film and take photos on business premises while following all COVID-19 safety protocols and be willing to have the business name and employee names featured on the PSE website, social media channels, press releases and other marketing materials.
ADDENDUM B
To be eligible to win the contest, nominees must be physically located in one of the following Western Washington zip codes:
Zip Service City
98001 Auburn
98002 Auburn
98003 Federal Way
98004 Bellevue
98005 Bellevue
98006 Bellevue
98007 Bellevue
98008 Bellevue
98010 Black Diamond
98011 Bothell
98012 Bothell
98013 Vashon
98014 Carnation
98019 Duvall
98020 Edmonds
98021 Bothell
98022 Enumclaw
98023 Federal Way
98024 Fall City
98025 Hobart
98026 Edmonds
98027 Issaquah
98028 Kenmore
98029 Issaquah
98030 Kent
98031 Kent
98032 Kent
98033 Kirkland
98034 Kirkland
98036 Lynnwood
98037 Lynnwood
98038 Maple Valley
98039 Medina
98040 Mercer Island
98042 Kent
98043 Mountlake Terrace
98047 Pacific
98050 Preston
98051 Ravensdale
98052 Redmond
98053 Redmond
98055 Renton
98056 Renton
98057 Renton
98281 Point Roberts
98283 Rockport
98284 Sedro-Woolley
98288 Skykomish
98290 Snohomish
98292 Stanwood
98293 Startup
98294 Sultan
98295 Sumas
98296 Snohomish
98310 Bremerton
98311 Bremerton
98312 Bremerton
98321 Buckley
98322 Burley
98323 Carbonado
98327 DuPont
98328 Eatonville
98329 Gig Harbor
98332 Gig Harbor
98335 Gig Harbor
98337 Bremerton
98338 Graham
98340 Hansville
98342 Indianola
98344 Kapowsin
98345 Keyport
98346 Kingston
98353 Manchester
98354 Milton
98359 Olalla
98360 Orting
98364 Port Gamble
98366 Port Orchard
98367 Port Orchard
98371 Puyallup
98372 Puyallup
98373 Puyallup
98734 Puyallup
98375 Puyallup
98380 Seabeck
98383 Silverdale
98384 South Colby
98385 South Prairie