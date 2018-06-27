[Weekends for Warriors Summer 2018 Contest]

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN . A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Weekends for Warriors Summer 2018 Contest (the “Contest”) is open to residents of the Seattle/Tacoma metro area who are 18 years or older at the time of entry who are members of the Military of the United States. Employees and contractors of La-Z-Boy (“Sponsor”), KING 5 Media Group (“Administrator”), TEGNA Inc. and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 8:00 a.m. (P.T.) on June 25, 2018 and end at 11:59pm. (P.T.) on September 30, 2018 (the “Contest Period”). Enter by emailing warriors@king5.com and nominating an eligible recipient. All entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2018. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. All email submissions for nominees must include a telephone number for the submitter. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive emails from Sponsor, Administrator, or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

You may enter the Contest as often as you like but only one (1) nomination per email during the Contest Period.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected, illegible email entries or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants. Sponsor further reserves the right to disqualify any entry that is alleged to infringe on any third-party’s intellectual property rights, or that Sponsor deems obscene, offensive or otherwise inappropriate for viewing by a general audience.

Winner Selection A panel of qualified judges selected by Sponsor will judge all eligible and complete entries according to the following criteria: 50% how the nominee’s actions have serviced the country, 25% personal growth, and 25% current situation and need. One (1) winner will be selected on or by October 5, 2018. There will be a total of one (1) Grand Prize winner. Decisions of the judges and Sponsor shall be final and binding in all respects.

Prizes and Odds One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a $5,000 gift certificate to La-Z-Boy Seattle Furniture Galleries, specifically at our Lynnwood, Tacoma, Silverdale or Southcenter locations. Grand Prize includes 4 hours of design time, in-stock or custom order merchandise and free delivery within the Seattle/Tacoma metro area. Out of area shipping is specifically excluded. Delivery within the Seattle/Tacoma metro areas is free. Odds of winning depends on the number of eligible entries received.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about October 5, 2018 at the telephone number provided on winner’s email entry. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone, after 3 attempts, may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit Adminstrator’s offices at 1501 1st Ave S, Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98134 within two weeks after notification (office visits must be between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays) and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.

Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Administrator shall have no liability (financial or otherwise) for any claims or other matters relating to this Contest or any prizes to be awarded. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor and Administrator from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize.

Release. The Sponsor and Administrator make no warranties, express or implied, relative to the use or enjoyment of any prize or portions thereof, including without limitations, its quality, merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. By entering the Contest, each winner agrees to hold harmless and fully release Sponsor and Administrator and each of their respective officers, directors, parent companies, trustees, subsidiaries, franchisees, licensees, employees, agents, independent contractors and advertising and promotional agencies from any and all liability of any kind arising from participating in this Contest or resulting from any injuries, losses, death, or damages of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from the acceptance, possession, quality, use or misuse of any prize, or any portion of any prize or travel related to the receipt or use of any prize.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

Sponsor . Weekends for Warriors Summer 2018 Contest is sponsored by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries. The decisions of Sponsor and the Contest judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners available after October 8, 2018 or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules”, Weekends for Warriors Summer 2018 Contest – Presented by La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, 21214 66th Ave S, Kent, WA 98198. If you have any questions regarding this Contest, please contact Amber Salinas at 206-448-3178 or asalinas@king5.com

87187.4

© 2018 KING