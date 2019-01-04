1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KONNECTED BILLBOARD TRIP SWEEPSTAKES (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KING 5 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Premera Blue Cross, Reach Now, and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Contest will begin at 5:00pm PST on April 23rd, 2019 and end at 8:00pm PST on April 23rd, 2019 (the “Contest Period”).

To enter, complete an Official Entry Form (Billboard Passport), available at the entry of the Konnected event (Paramount Theatre) with your name, address (city, state, zip), age, and daytime telephone number and hand back your completed Entry Form with 10 stamps from non-profit booths. You must visit 10 different booths and have your card stamped 10 times to be eligible to win the drawing/prize.

Maximum one (1) entry per person.

Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late or illegible entries. By entering, you agree to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned.

4. Winner Selection . The prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible, completed entry forms.

5. Prizes and Odds .

There will be one (1) prize (“Prize”) awarded to Winner. Prize will consist of a trip to Las Vegas, NV for Winner and one (1) guest (“Guest”) to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards (“Trip”). Trip includes: two (2) fan zone passes (Winner and Guest will be able to walk the red carpet before it opens and experience arrivals firsthand in the red carpet fan pit) plus show tickets for Winner and Guest to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 (“Event”); Round-trip Main-Cabin-Class air transportation for two (2) on Delta Air Lines or its “Airline Associates” (Delta Shuttle, Delta Connection) for travel between the closest city to the Winner’s residence served by Delta Air Lines or its Airline Associates and Las Vegas, NV; double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) nights (one room, room rate, taxes and resort fee only) at the MGM Grand; and funds in the amount of one hundred dollars ($100) for transportation to and from the airport in Las Vegas, NV.

Delta Vacations - Terms & Conditions:

a. The trip certificates are non-refundable and non-transferable.

b. Tickets issued in conjunction with this promotion have zero cash value.

c. Airfare is not included unless otherwise specified. For certificates which specify the inclusion of airfare: Delta Vacations will provide air transportation via Delta Air Lines from any city in the U.S. 50 or Canada. Travel is permitted on designated flights operated by Delta Air Lines; the Delta Connection® carriers: Compass Airlines, GoJet Airlines, Endeavor Air, Shuttle America, and SkyWest; and Delta Shuttle® carriers: Shuttle America and Compass Airlines. Travel via other DL Airlink and DL designated affiliated partner flights is not permitted. The recipient shall be responsible for travel to and from the airport served by such flights.

d. Trips must be taken April 30, 2019-May 2, 2019

e. Not valid with previously purchased trip. Trip certificate may not be combined with any other coupon, certificates, discount, bonus, infant fare, upgrade, SkyMiles Air Travel Award or promotional offers/tickets.

f. Trip certificates are not valid with Miscellaneous Charge Orders or Prepaid tickets.

g. Trip certificates cannot be sold or transferred. Purchased certificates are subject to confiscation and you will not be allowed to travel. Only original certificates will be accepted. Certificates will not be replaced. Void if altered.

h. Travel must be roundtrip.

i. Reservations must be made and ticket issued prior to departure.

j. Delta Vacations must make all reservations and issue all travel documentation.

k. Each certificate may only be applied towards one passenger and one guest.

l. Any unused portion of the certificate will not be refunded and cannot be used towards another booking or another service component.

m. Travel agent commission is not paid/earned on a free trip.

n. State and federal income taxes may apply and are the sole responsibility of the recipient.

o. Checked luggage fees may apply and are the sole responsibility of the recipient. Fees are charged each way and are subject to change. Refer to delta.com for current rates.

p. Changes to reservations, once made, are not permitted.

q. A per ticket surcharge will apply for paper tickets issued in markets where electronic ticketing is available.

r. Substitutions will not be allowed.

s. Space is subject to availability

t. The individual redeeming each certificate must be 21 years of age or older

u. SkyMiles mileage credit and/or MQDs may or may not be awarded.

v. Flight schedules are subject to change without notice.

w. Delta Vacations is the final authority on the interpretation of these rules and reserve the right to change these terms and conditions without prior notice.

x. Standard Delta Vacations Terms and Conditions apply and are outlined during the booking process; other airline restrictions may apply.

y. Certain destinations may charge taxes or fees not covered by this certificate or Delta Vacations.

All details of Prize will be determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a similar Prize (or Prize element) of comparable or greater value. All taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize are the sole responsibility of Winner. Prize cannot be transferred by Winner or redeemed for cash and is valid only for the items detailed above, with no substitution of Prize by Winner. If Prize is unclaimed within a reasonable time after notification from Sponsor, as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion, it will be forfeited, and time permitting, an alternate Winner may be selected from the remaining eligible entries at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Winner must be at least twenty-one (21) years old as of the first date of travel. Guest must be at least thirteen (13) years old (as of the first date of travel), and if Guest is a minor in Winner’s state, Winner must be the parent or legal guardian of Guest.

Winner and guest must be able to travel in April 30, 2019 – May 2, 2019, or the Prize will be forfeited.

Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor’s agent on a carrier of Sponsor’s choice. Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates may apply. Sponsor has the right in their sole discretion to substitute ground transportation for air transportation depending on Winner’s place of residence. Winner and Guest must travel together on the same itinerary, including the same departure date, destination, and return date, and must have valid travel documents (e.g., valid government issued photo ID and/or passport) prior to departure, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of Prize. Sponsors will not replace any lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, travel vouchers, or certificates.

Once travel commences, no unscheduled stopovers are permitted; if an unscheduled stopover occurs, full fare will be charged from stopover point for the remaining segments, including return, of the trip. Sponsor is not liable for any expenses incurred because of flight cancellation/delay. Trip may not be combined with any other offer, and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. All travel and lodging will be at the risk of Winner and Guest. Winner is solely responsible for all expenses and costs associated with acceptance and/or use of Prize not specifically stated herein as being awarded, including, without limitation, any and all taxes and other expenses, costs, or fees associated with the acceptance and/or use of Prize, travel insurance, ground transportation (other than as described above), security and airport fees, baggage fees (both checked and carry on), premium seat fees, taxes, insurance, gasoline, meals, gratuities, additional hotel amenities (e.g., spa services, internet access, phone calls, laundry services), and souvenirs. Sponsor shall have the right, but not the obligation, to make any deductions and withholdings that Sponsor deems necessary or desirable under applicable federal, state and local tax laws, rules, regulations, codes or ordinances.

Sponsor shall have no responsibility or liability for cancellations, delays, or any other change by any company or person providing any element of Prize due to reasons beyond Sponsor’s control and are not responsible or liable for any expenses incurred consequently thereof. Date and/or time of Event are subject to change. Event is subject to cancellation. If Winner chooses to attend the Event with no Guest, the remaining elements of Prize shall constitute full satisfaction of Sponsor’s Prize obligation to Winner, and no additional compensation will be awarded. Guest, if any, may be required to execute and return releases of liability and, where legal, publicity releases (collectively, “Guest Documents”), which must be returned with the Sweepstakes Documents, or Guest portion of the Prize will be forfeited.

Winner and Guest must comply with all the rules and regulations of the venue where the Event is held. Winner acknowledges that if Winner and/or Guest behaves in a disorderly or disruptive manner or with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten, or harass any other person at the Event, Winner and/or Guest may be removed from the venue or denied entry (as determined by producer of the Event, the venue, or their designee(s) in their sole and absolute discretion). By accepting any ticketed portion of the Prize, Winner agrees to abide by any terms, conditions, and restrictions provided by the ticket.

Estimated Retail Value (“ERV”) of Prize is two thousand, four-hundred dollars ($2,400). Actual Retail Value (“ARV”) of Prize may vary. Any difference between stated ERV and ARV will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be notified on or about April 23rd, 2019 between 8:30pm-9:00pm PST at the venue/Paramount Theatre.

Winner does not have to be present to win. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or failure of winner to respond to email notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries

Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Contest is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that in the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Contestants agree to a full release of liability for NBCUniversal Media, LLC, Delta Vacations, LLC, Dick Clark Productions, LLC and Impact Marketing & Promotions, Inc.

9. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.