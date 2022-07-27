Entries are limited to attendees of the 2022 Seahawks Training Camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton.

OFFICIAL RULES

KING 5 Seahawks Jersey Giveaway

1. ENTRIES ARE LIMITED TO ATTENDEES OF THE 2022 SEAHAWKS TRAINING CAMP AT THE VIRGINIA MASON ATHLETIC CENTER IN RENTON, WASHINGTON ON JULY 27, 2022, JULY 28, 2022, AUGUST 1, 2022, AUGUST 10, 2022 AND AUGUST 16, 2022 (“KING 5 SPONSORED DATES”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KING 5 Seahawks Jersey Giveaway (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of Washington State. If entrant is under 18 years of age, a parent or legal guardian will need to electronically sign the entry form with their explicit approval that said minor may enter. Employees and contractors of Football Northwest LLC d/b/a the Seattle Seahawks ( “prize provider”), King Broadcasting Company (“Sponsor” and “Administrator”), the NFL Entities (as defined below) and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How To Enter. Online entry is the only method of entry for the Sweepstakes. Sweepstakes will begin at 11am PT and end at 3pm PT each day (the “Sweepstake Period”). Entrants will need to fill out an electronic form on location at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton, Washington, during KING 5 Sponsored dates. Entries received before or after the Sweepstakes Period will be void. Entrants must agree to sign up for emails from KING 5 News.

4. Winner Selection. A total of five (5) winners will be selected by a random drawing under the supervision of Administrator. One (1) of five (5) winners will be selected on each KING 5 Sponsored Dates.

5. Prize and Odds. Five (5) Prize Winners will each receive one (1) customized Seattle Seahawks jersey. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ARV of each prize is $170.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified within two (2) business days after entry by the email submitted on the entry form. Failure to respond to the email winner notification from KING 5 within 48 hours of initial notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of a substitute winner from among all remaining eligible entries. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility.

7. Participation. By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor/Administrator. Participants must accept contest terms to sign up for emails from KING 5 News. Unsubscribing from said emails will not disqualify entrant. Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor/Administrator. Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor/Administrator reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor/Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor/Administrator. The authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such e-mail account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with such e-mail account. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries, or votes submitted, or the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor/Administrator in its sole discretion.

8. Release. By entering the Sweepstakes, each entrant grants to Sponsor/Administrator an exclusive, royalty-free and irrevocable right and license to publish, print, edit or otherwise use the entrant’s submitted entry, in whole or in part, for any purpose and in any manner or media (including, without limitation, the Internet) throughout the world in perpetuity, and to license others to do so, all without limitation or further compensation. Each entrant further agrees that if his/her entry is selected by Sponsor/Administrator as the winning entry, he/she will sign any additional license or release that Sponsor/Administrator may require, and will not publicly perform or display his or her submission without the express permission of Sponsor/Administrator.

9. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

10. Sponsor. The KING 5 Seahawks Jersey Giveaway is administrated by KING-TV. The decisions of Sponsor/Administrator, Prize Provider and the Sweepstakes judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor/Administrator and Prize Provider will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 1, 2022) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “KING 5 Seahawks Jersey Giveaway”, 1501 1ST Ave S. Ste. 300 Seattle, Washington 98134. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Libby Sundgren at lsundgren@king5.com.