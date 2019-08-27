1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility. Subject to the additional restrictions below, the Best Seats in the House Sweepstakes is open to legal U.S. residents (excluding Puerto Rico) who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KING-TV (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Washington State Fair, and each of its respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter. The Sweepstakes will begin at 5:00 a.m. on August 27th, 2019 and end at 9:00 a.m. on September 19th, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”).

Online Entry. During the Sweepstakes Period enter by texting the keyword provided on-air (KING-TV) to our designated phone/text line. Maximum one (1) entry per person each day.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same phone number. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. By entering, you agree to any charges incurred from your phone provider. Contestants acknowledge and agree that Sponsor shall have the right to edit, adapt, modify, reproduce, publish, promote, create a sound recording of, broadcast, or otherwise display or use entries in any way it sees fit without limitation or compensation to entrants.

4. Winner Selection. One winner each day will be selected at random from all text/keyword entries.

5. Prizes and Odds. Daily Prize: One (1) Daily Winner will receive two (2) front-row seats to the corresponding concert at the Washington State Fair (ARV: $300). Costs of meals, ground transportation, gratuities, taxes, transportation and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of winner. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners will be notified on or about the day of entry at the telephone number provided on winner’s entry form/text. Sponsor will call during regular business hours at number provided on entry form and will leave no messages. To claim prize, each winner must personally visit the Will call office at the Washington State Fair Events Center Box Office window outside the Gold Gate, located on the corner of 9th Ave SW & Meridian by the start of the specified concert. (Office visits must be between the hours of 10 a.m. (E.T.) and the closing of the will call window and must present a valid photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes.

7. Participation. By participating, contestants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised by a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupts or impairs the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, postage-due, misdirected or illegible entries (either photos or ballots), poor quality photos, or for failure to receive entries or votes or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor.

8. Construction. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

9. Sponsor. The Best Seats in the House Sweepstakes is sponsored by KING-TV. The decisions of Sponsor and the Sweepstakes judges regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical errors. For a list of winners (available after October 19th, 2019) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit king5.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), Best Seats in the House, 1501 1st Avenue S., Suite 300, c/o Jay Yovanovich. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Jay Yovanovich, Director of Marketing, 206-448-3635, jyovanovich@king5.com.