Two construction workers injured when Seattle's Pier 58 partially collapses

The dismantling of Pier 58 began this weekend. Several construction workers went into the water and all were rescued. Two people were sent to the hospital.

SEATTLE — Seattle police responded to the waterfront when Pier 58, next to the Great Wheel, collapsed, sending construction workers into the water below.

Two of five construction workers fell into the water. Those two were sent to Harborview Medical Center. They were out of the water before Seattle fire arrived.

Both appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Twelve workers were on a barge nearby, but none fell into the water.

About 1/5 of the pier is currently underwater, according to Seattle fire.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be impacted for several hours.

The removal follows an engineering assessment of the deteriorating pier that recommended the entire structure be removed because it had shifted, leaving a gap of "several inches" between it and land.

Crews planned to remove as much of the pier deck, piles and structures as necessary to ensure site safety. The work will include salvaging furniture, art, and the existing fountain.

The construction was expected to continue seven days a week, during daylight hours, until further notice, officials said. The Pier 58 removal was expected to be completed by early 2021.

Crews will now need to figure out how to get the pieces of the pier out of the water.

This is a developing story.