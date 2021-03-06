Construction worker on SR 520 project killed in site accident

A construction worker was killed after being hit by a steel beam while working on the State Route 520 Montlake Project Wednesday.

SEATTLE — A construction worker at the State Route 520 Montlake Project was killed when he was struck in the chest by an 11,000-pound steel beam.

He was pinned between the pillar and a flatbed trailer that was carrying it. The 45-year-old victim died while being transported to a hospital.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Crews were able to free the man from between the beam and the flatbed and began CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene.