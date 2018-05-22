A construction worker died after falling from a light rail column at a Sound Transit construction site early Tuesday morning, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.

The man was a foreman for Sound Transit contractor Kiewet-Hoffman, agency spokesperson Rachelle Cunningham said. She added he was a long-time employee, who was well-know and liked.

The fall happened during girder placement on the light rail extension at State Route 520 and 148th Street in Bellevue. WSP responded to the scene around 3 a.m. Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed the worker to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Sound Transit said that workers have been out placing girders the past few days. The man fell about 30-40 feet from one of the columns at the site. Cunningham was not able to say what task the foreman was performing prior to the fall.

“As a capital construction agency, today is the day we dread and constantly work to prevent," said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rofoff in a statement. "While we are an agency of several hundred direct employees, on any given day there are hundreds of additional people working to construct, maintain and operate our service to the public. Today, we have tragically lost a member of our wider family. Our hearts are with the loved ones of the victim and all of our East Link crews and employees.

"We at Sound Transit will be doing everything we can to support those affected by this incident and the agencies participating in the investigation," Rofoff added. "Safety is the number one priority on our construction sites, and we will be working to identify any necessary response actions. The contractor has stopped work on the site while this incident is investigated.”

The Washington Dept. of Labor and Industries is heading the investigation. Five inspectors arrived at the site this morning, spokesperson Frank Ameduri said.

He said the inspectors will focus on the circumstances of the fall, including whether any violations occurred. They are also able to look at the company outside the direct scope of the incident, he said.

"Everything is on the table," Ameduri said.

He was not immediately able to say what fall protection requirements would be relevant or what was in place.

He added investigators are waiting to interview witnesses since the night shift had already gone home when they arrived.

Sound Transit said it would assist in the investigation.

This is the second fatality for Sound Transit's light rail program. The first occurred in 2007 during construction of the original line on Beacon Hill.

