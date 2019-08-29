LAKE TAPPS, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found at a construction site at Lake Tapps.

Construction crews were in the process of tearing down a residence and were clearing out a property that had been vacant for years when they made the discovery, deputies said.

The bones were found in a vacant lot on 9th Street E., near Evergreen Point.

Forensic investigators confirmed that the bones were human and that those bones were on the property for an extended period of time.

The medical examiner's office is working to confirm the identity of the victim.