Tacoma construction crew turned first responders honored for 'lifesaving' efforts

Three men received the state's Governor's Lifesaving Awards after they helped two people escape a van that had blown a tire, crashed and caught fire.

TACOMA, Wash. — The three men working on Sound Transit’s light rail expansion turned into first responders on the morning of March 4.

The state honored Matt Tannahill, Jeff Mikeska and Colton Ward with Governor's Lifesaving Awards for helping out on a fiery crash on I-5 near Northgate.

The three men, who work for Stacy and Witbeck/Kiewit/Hoffman, helped two men escape a van that had blown a tire, crashed and caught fire.

"I just hope everybody would do the same thing," Mikeska said.

When they first approached the crash, they started to put out the flames, then they saw hands reaching up to the windshield for help. When they realized people were still trapped, they broke the windshield and pulled the men out before authorities arrived.

The Washington State Patrol said the men in the van were conscious and alert but injured. They were transported to the hospital with serious burns.

“It was a good feeling to be there, right time, right place,” Tannahill said.

None of the men had any regrets for getting involved.

“There’s no option of, 'Do I help or not',’” said Ward, “It’s, 'We need to get these people out'."

The state’s Department of Labor and Industries recognized 17 people during a ceremony Wednesday morning in Tacoma.

The ceremony recognized recipient's actions that likely saved lives at workplace accidents or medical emergencies.