Construction to begin along Pike and Pine streets

SEATTLE — The city of Seattle announced Wednesday that it will begin construction this week on the Pike Pine Streetscape and Bicycle Improvements Project.

Design developments began early in 2021, and the city says that now it is time to move forward with the vision.

The 100 block of Pike will feature a curbless street and updated crosswalks. The Pine Street and Pike Street bridges will have higher railings and new lighting. All the updated crosswalks in the area will be a color unique to Pine Pike area while still providing a visual contrast to keep pedestrians safe.

Part of the design for the reconstruction is to turn streets east of Eighth Avenue into one-way streets. This will allow room for the protected bike lanes going in and the wider sidewalks. These protected bike lanes, similar to others in the city, will be separated from traffic, or “protected,” by planted buffers or islands.

“Every person… should be able to get where they're going safely,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “This exciting project will connect our downtown and new waterfront through enhancements that improve safety, accessibility, and vibrancy.”

The goal of the project is to connect the waterfront with Capitol Hill via Pike Place Market. In connecting the two, the city also hopes to make the area safer for cyclists and pedestrians.

This is all part of the Downtown Seattle Association’s Pike Pine Renaissance program and the larger reconstruction of Seattle’s waterfront that has been underway since the removal of the Alaskan Way viaduct.

The City of Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects is working on the project with the Downtown Seattle Association and the Seattle Department of Transportation.

“Improving key east/west connections between the waterfront and downtown is an important part of the Waterfront Program,” said Angela Brady, acting director of the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects. “Pike and Pine streets are essential spaces for our city and our communities, and we look forward to making these 24 blocks more accessible and enjoyable for all.”