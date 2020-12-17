Fisher Scones maker cited for overworking teenagers

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries said it's the most work-hour violations involving minors the state has ever uncovered.

TUMWATER, Wash. — The maker of Fisher Scones, which have been a favorite at the Washington State Fair for years, has been cited for over 1,500 instances of overworking teenagers.

The state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) said Wednesday it's the most work-hour violations involving minors the state has ever uncovered.

State investigators found Woodinville-based Conifer Specialties was responsible for 1,560 instances of teens working more hours than allowed by state law, involving 78 teens between 14 and 15 years old and 139 teens between 16 and 17.

Of the 1,560 instances the investigation uncovered, 426 were violations of teens working during school hours.

The investigation started after a report of a teen getting injured while using a commercial-grade mixer, L&I said.

"Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job," said Josie Bryan, Youth Employment Specialist for L&I. "The goal is to ensure a youth’s health, well-being, and educational opportunities."

L&I said there were also more than 100 instances of teens missing meal breaks.

"It is imperative for employers to understand that it is against the law for a teen to work during school hours, even in these times with remote learning," said Bryan.