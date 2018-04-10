Congress has passed the FAA Reauthorization Bill, which funds the Federal Aviation Administration for five more years at $69 billion.

There are several key items in the bill around passenger rights, including a focus on legroom. While the standard size of an airline seat has not been announced, the bill will set minimum dimensions for legroom on commercial flights.

A major element of the bill is the creation of a national in-flight sexual assault task force. Other safety measures include forever banning knives on flights and secondary cockpit barriers.

The bill bans bumping passengers off planes they have already boarded. Plus, more rights for disabled passengers. It also includes a ban on e-cigarettes and voice calls.

The Flight Attendant union applauded a 10-hour minimum rest provision in the bill. The union released a statement saying, "This bill closes a safety loophole while improving Flight Attendant health and achieving equal minimum rest with our flight deck counterparts."

The bill does not include additional funding for expansion at Sea-Tac International Airport, but there is money set aside to study the effect of airport noise at Sea-Tac as it relates to human health.

Washington state Senator Maria Cantwell, as the top Democrat on the Senate Aviation Subcommittee, was a driver in getting the bi-partisan legislation through.

The bill now heads to President Trump's desk to be signed into law.

Summary of AFA Safety Initiatives included in the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018:

10-hours Minimum Rest and a FRMP for Flight Attendants

No Knives on Planes Ever Again

Ban of Voice Calls on Planes

Emotional Support and Service Animal Standards

Air Quality: Technologies to Combat Contaminated Bleed Air

Protect Customer Service agents from assaults

Cabin Cyber Security Vulnerabilities

Secondary Cockpit Barriers

Safe Transport of Lithium Batteries

Study on Cabin Evacuation Certification (including cabin configuration)

Increase Civil Penalties for Crew Interference from $25,000 to $35,000

Banning Electronic Cigarette Smoking on Planes

Congressional Focus on Addressing Sexual Misconduct on Planes

Establish National Inflight Sexual Misconduct Task Force

Require DOJ to Establish Reporting Process for Sexual Misconduct

Prioritize Support for Flight Attendant Drug and Alcohol Program (FADAP)

Requiring Privacy for Nursing in the Airport

Evaluation and Update of Emergency Medical Kit Contents

Oxygen Mask Design Study

Develop Guidance for Non-Toxic Prevention of Transporting Insects

Exit Row Evaluation and Verification

Required notification of Insecticide use

Promoting Women in Aviation

TSA Authorization

Continue Crewmember Self-Defense Training

NTSB Reauthorization

Improve Consumer Notification of Insecticide Use

Expanded Human Trafficking Training for Airline Personnel

Authorization of Essential Air Service

