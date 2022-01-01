Concrete strike continues in King County as union workers who offered to return didn't show

Key construction projects in King County remain delayed after workers who offered to return to work earlier this week in a "leap of faith" didn't show.

Editor's note: The above video about some workers being open to returning to work originally aired March 14, 2022.

SEATTLE — Key construction projects in King County are still delayed after concrete union workers who offered to return to work earlier this week didn't show.

Teamsters Local No. 174, the union representing workers, released a statement Monday, offering a return to work at Cadman Seattle, Lehigh Cement, and Salmon Bay Sand & Gravel to "meet community needs."

In the letter, the union said it was "making a leap of faith" with the offer.

The union told KING 5 Wednesday that even though some workers offered to return to work, no workers showed up Monday or Tuesday. Sound Transit said union workers agreed to deliver concrete to projects on Monday but it was never delivered.

King County and Seattle leaders have implored companies and the union representing concrete workers to come to an agreement as soon as possible.

Teamsters Local No. 174 said construction companies are trying to force a package on workers that would be significantly less compared to what other construction workers are receiving. Wages, healthcare and retirement would decrease in compensation over the next three years, when taking inflation into consideration.

The union said it's willing to talk through and work around key disagreements in the negotiations but said the concrete companies are not budging.

The four concrete companies on the other side of the strike issued a statement in late January that they had sent the "best package we have ever offered," including a "17.6 percent pay increase over the next three years."

A harsh impact of the strike is Seattle's halt on construction.

The deadline has come and gone to end the strike in time to complete work as planned on the West Seattle Bridge, which was expected to reopen in mid-July 2022.

Projects like the University of Washington Medical Center's psychiatric hospital have also fallen behind.

Other projects that have come to a halt include Sound Transit work, the Seattle Waterfront construction, the Convention Center expansion and the SR 520 bridge restoration.