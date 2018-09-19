The latest stage for the fight over Seattle's historic Showbox theater is a concert and rally at City Hall.

A crowd is expected to gather Wednesday evening, for a “Save the Showbox” event, before the city council holds a formal hearing on the future of the building.

Councilmember Kshama Sawant, who is helping lead the preservation fight, organized the concert and rally.

In August, the Seattle City Council unanimously approved an ordinance to help protect the Showbox. It gives the city ten months to find a permanent solution to save it.

The legislation designates the structure as part of the Pike Place Historic District, which means there can be no immediate plans to knock it down.

The owner of the Showbox is fighting back by suing the city, claiming an abrupt zoning change to save the building is illegal.

He's seeking $40 million, an amount he says he would lose if his deal with a developer falls through.

The city council's Civil Rights, Utilities, Economic Development, and Arts Committee plans to hold a public hearing on the Showbox and the historic district Wednesday evening at 6 pm at council chambers in City Hall.

