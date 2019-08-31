A Seattle community is fighting to preserve a local landmark. The city holds the deed for the Central Area Senior Center, but advocates would like the city to transfer it.

They're hoping to protect the site from future development -- but it comes at a cost. They're calling it the $55K Challenge. Their goal is to raise $55,000 by September 1 to help demonstrate they have the financial means to run the center independently.

Central Area Senior Center has been in the Leschi neighborhood since the 1950s, watching Seattle change all around it.

“It's continued to be the gathering place for the community," one member shared. "As well as now, with the gentrification that's taken place, it still is the place that African-Americans come from as far south as Tacoma and as far north as the Snohomish County line.”

The center provides a variety of activities for different interests and ages.

“It’s one of the last resources we have, as far as the community is concerned,” Harry Jackson explained. He's part of running pinochle game that's been going on for about ten years.

“It's something to do to, kind of keep us busy during the day, rather than sit at home and not necessarily have something that we can enjoy,” Jackson explained.

Just a few doors down, Barbara Peete is using a computer in the technology room. She says the atmosphere is like a family and believes the center has saved lives.

“Whenever there's a need, we all step up,” Peete said.

Now they're stepping up to preserve the future of their building and try to ensure it stays in the community for future generations.

Learn how to help here