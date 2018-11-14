KING 5 has a long history of partnering with the Red Cross to support the community in times of need. Please join KING 5 in supporting their efforts and enabling them to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from natural disasters. Your donation to Northwest Response will help people affected by the raging California wildfires and the deadly destruction they're bringing to the northern and southern parts of the state.

The Red Cross cannot accept donations of clothes and other items, but they are in need of cash donations. ANY amount is helpful.

You can donate through our Northwest Response page at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/king5-pub.

