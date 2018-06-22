The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored KING 5 with three 2018 National Edward R. Murrow Awards, more than any local station in the country.

In an announcement to news staff, KING 5 Executive News Director, Cheryl Carson thanked and congratulated her team: “These awards recognize the tremendous creativity and team spirit of this newsroom. You set the bar for excellence and I couldn’t be prouder to work with all of you.”

Reporter Alex Rozier and photojournalist Dan Renzetti brought home the Feature Reporting award for an already award-winning piece that took them from Seattle to Anchorage and back, telling the story of a West Seattle musician and organ donor that saved the life of an Alaskan woman (“Joel”). Rozier and photojournalist Andy Wallace won the award for Excellence in Video for their story on a high school football star, documenting everything from the young man’s family struggles to his climb to the top (“The Scott Legacy”).

KING 5’s digital team also won the award for Large Market TV Website, highlighting the excellent content produced by the KING 5 newsroom. KING5.com features local, unique, engaging stories that matter to our community, including breaking news, extended coverage and special projects. In February 2017, KING5.com showcased the impact the Japanese American internment during WWII had on the fabric of our region and our country. The KING 5 team published stories, video and historical photos featuring people who had lived in the camps, and those who fought for their release. KING 5’s extended emergency preparedness coverage in July 2017 helped our region prepare for the imminent threat of disaster. Through written stories, video and digital animation, KING 5 explained the geological risks the Pacific Northwest faces and offered practical tips on how people can prepare. KING 5 also produced digital-only special reports, including an extended series on sex trafficking that included several interactive graphics on how often it occurs in our state.

“To be nationally recognized by our colleagues with one of our industry’s most prestigious honors is among the best compliments we can receive,” said KING 5 President and General Manager Jim Rose. “We are humbled. We are grateful. And we look forward to the celebration in New York City.”

It was a successful year for KING 5’s parent company overall. TEGNA properties won 10 National Murrow Awards and this April, the company received 83 Regional Murrow Awards, the most in TEGNA’s history.

“I am incredibly proud of the innovative work our journalists do every day to serve the greater good of our communities,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “We are committed to independent local journalism and we are there when our audiences need us most. We are telling stories that matter in creative and engaging new ways. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

The winners will be recognized at the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards Gala at Gotham Hall in New York City on October 22. A complete list of winners with links to the winning entries for the 2018 National Edward R. Murrow Awards can be found at rtdna.org.

ABOUT KING 5

KING 5 Media Group, The Home Team, is a multi-platform media company based in Seattle, WA. It includes NBC affiliate KING 5, independent station KONG-TV and numerous digital platforms, including king5.com. KING 5 was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA Inc. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience and the most local programming across all screens. For more information, go to www.king5.com.

ABOUT RTDNA

The Radio Television Digital News Association has been honoring outstanding achievements in electronic journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Murrow’s pursuit of excellence in journalism embodies the spirit of the awards that carry his name. RTDNA represents local and network journalists in broadcasting, cable and digital media in more than 30 countries.

