Seattle, WA – The 2018 Seafair Weekend Festival will be broadcast live on KONG-TV and live streamed online at KING5.com on Sunday, August 5, from 3-6pm. The live coverage will include the Boeing Air Show featuring the Blue Angels and the Albert Lee Appliance Gold Cup race featuring H1 Hydroplane racing.

“The KING 5 Media Group and Seafair share a rich history built on service to the community, and we’re

proud to support such an iconic Seattle event. We look forward to bringing the excitement of the

hydroplane races and airshow to viewers near and far on the properties of the KING 5 Media Group,

including KONG-TV and king5.com,” said KING 5 President and General Manager Jim Rose.

Sharing the excitement of the Home Team, CEO and President of Seafair Richard Andersen said “Seafair is excited to work with KING 5 and KONG-TV to bring this year’s live broadcast to TV viewers in the Seattle region. KING 5’s commitment in supporting Seattle’s iconic community events and festivals means you can enjoy Seafair Weekend on site, on KONG-TV, streaming on your mobile device or from your easy chair.”

This year’s Seafair Air Show will feature the traditional Blue Angels fly-by, World War 2 warbirds (P-51 Mustang Warbirds, PBY Catalina), Brad Wuersten’s Stunt Plane, the Port Angeles’s US Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and many more. The Junior Hydro Program (J-Hydro) also joins the Seafair Weekend lineup, featuring children aged 9 to 16 years of age who build and rig their own boat, then compete in their own J-Hydro race. Hyperlite’s Wakeboarding featuring Shaun Murray and Trever Maur, along with others, will perform single and double wakeboarding demonstrations and Monster Energy’s BMX stunt riders will once again take over Seafair’s ‘South Turn’ adding to the excitement on the water and land at Seafair Weekend.

ABOUT SEAFAIR

Since 1950, nothing has been more synonymous with summer in Seattle than Seafair. The annual nonprofit festival spans ten weeks and touches more than two million people through 75 sanctioned events. Now in its 69th year, Seafair is committed to uniting and celebrating all of Seattle’s diverse communities by offering affordable fun and activities where differences are welcomed, and every individual feels a sense of belonging to make memories that last a lifetime. For more information, visit Seafair.com.

ABOUT KING 5

KING 5 Media Group, The Home Team, is a multi-platform media company based in Seattle, WA. It includes NBC affiliate KING 5, independent station KONG-TV and numerous digital platforms, including king5.com. KING 5 was the first television station in the Pacific Northwest, founded in 1948 by Dorothy Bullitt, now owned by TEGNA Inc. Today KING 5 is the dominant media company in the region, delivering the largest local news audience and the most local programming across all screens. For more information, go to www.king5.com.

