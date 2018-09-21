Seahawks fans: They’re baaack!

Visit KING 5’s “K5 Tailgate” this Sunday from 11am-1pm before the Seahawks face the Dallas Cowboys at CenturyLink Field. Meet our on-air talent and get a free pair of #Twelfie sunglasses if you bring non-perishable food or a cash donation for Northwest Harvest. (Quantities are limited, so come early!)

We'll be set up right outside our studios at the intersection of 1st Ave. S. and Edgar Martinez Dr. S.

Can't make it this weekend? Join us on any of these dates this season to help us fight hunger with Northwest Harvest:

Sunday, October 7, 11am-1pm

Sunday, November 4, 11am-1pm

Thursday, November 15, 3-5pm

Sunday, December 2, 3-5pm

Don't forget to post a picture wearing your shades with the hashtag #Twelfie for a chance to see it online or on TV. Go Hawks!

