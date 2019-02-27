LYNNWOOD, Wash — One day last March started like most others in Donna Irby’s 23-year career. Irby was making her rounds as a Community Transit supervisor, checking in on drivers, when she got a call.

"There was a report that there was someone up on the bridge on the overpass to the freeway," she said.

Irby hurried to the overpass near the Lynnwood Park-and-Ride at Interstate 5 and stopped in her tracks.

"There was a young lady up there and she had one leg over the side, and I didn't really know what to do," Irby explained.

But what Irby did was perfect. It started with a simple statement.

"I just put my car in park, hopped out and said, 'Hey, I heard you needed a ride somewhere,'" she recalled.

Irby doesn't know if the woman was planning to jump into the traffic below, but she does know the woman was clearly delusional and in serious danger.

"She was under the influence of something. She kept saying she wanted to go sit in the chair, but there was no chair. It was the rail to keep her from falling to the freeway," said Irby. "If someone had not intervened I think she probably would have gone over. There was also a large butcher knife on the ground next to her."

Irby has worked for Community Transit for 23 years and is a Navy veteran, but nothing could have prepared her for this moment more than being a mother of three. She asked about the woman's family, discovering the 22-year-old was about same age as her own kids, as she calmly pulled the woman back from the brink and held her in her arms until police arrived.

"The mom thing kicks in, and you go into protection mode," Irby said. "You don't want anybody to get hurt. If I could do anything to stop her from getting hurt, then that's what I would do."

Due to her quick thinking and heroism, Irby was awarded the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office 2018 Citizen Medal of Valor. She also won Employee of the Year for Community Transit.

Irby never heard from the woman again, but the mom in her can't help but hope, wherever she is, she's safe.

"I just want her to take care of herself and know there's help out there if you want it. I'm just glad we were able to get to her in time,” she said.