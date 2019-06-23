RENTON, Wash. — People lined up outside King County Library’s Renton location on Saturday looking to send a message of support for a teen pride event.

The library hosted the event, which was designed by teens and included advice panels, safe sex presentations and a drag show.

“I want them to feel welcome. I want them to feel like they’re okay,” said supporter Bill Strong.

The library said the program was paid for by grant funding.

The supporters decided to stand outside the library after a Facebook post asked people to picket the event and call to have the event canceled.

The post was written by ‘The Activist Mommy - Elizabeth Johnston.’ The Facebook page said Johnston is an activist vlogger.

“I don’t know how she found out about us. She’s not local. She’s not a taxpayer,” said Maggie Block, who plans teen programming for King County Libraries.

Block said they received several calls - many from people who don’t live in King County.

“What we’ve been telling them is we have to make sure the library is a safe space for everyone and that might not match up with your family’s values,” said Block.

The library event comes after a pride display at the United Christian Church in Renton was vandalized several times.

Block said on the day of the teen pride event she did not see any protesters, only supporters.

To make sure the teens felt safe, most of the supporters stayed outside until after the event started.

“They need to know that they’re loved no matter what,” said participant Catherine North.

“We still want the youth as they come in to feel welcome, happy and wonderful. Life is good, that’s what we want,” said supporter Strong.