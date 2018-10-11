If you are a veteran in need or services, or a member of the community wanting to get involved with veterans, here are some good organizations to check out.

Wounded Warriors

Wounded Warriors helps veterans who sustained physical or mental injuries while serving on or after September 11, 2001. You can find information about fundraising events for Wounded Warriors, or donate directly on their website.

Seattle Stand Down

The Seattle Stand Down is a two-day event at South Seattle College designed to help homeless or at-risk veterans with a number of services, including general medical care. This year's event is December 13-14. You can find out how to volunteer on their website.

V.I.E.W.

Veterans Independent Enterprises of Washington works to provide veterans with work, transitional housing, and supportive services. You can find out how to donate on their website.

Compass Housing Alliance

Compass Housing Alliance helps homeless military veterans and their families find housing. To find out how you can help, check out their website.

DAV

DAV helps veterans by attending their medical appointments and assisting them with benefits claims. It also hosts job fairs and provides veteran resources. You can find out how to donate on their website.

