Community remembers Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Bill Hoover and his wife Kristy

Bill and Kristy Hoover died in a car crash last month.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — On Thursday, hundreds gathered to celebrate the lives of Kirkland Fire Battalion Chief Bill Hoover his wife Kristy.

The couple died in a car crash last month. The memorial service took place at the Overlake Christian Church.

Hoover dedicated more than three decades of his life to serving as a firefighter, earning numerous accolades for his service. His impact extended beyond his own fire station, shaping firefighting safety practices throughout Western Washington. Chief Joe Sanford of the Kirkland Fire Department knew Hoover for decades.

"His goal was to simply ensure that every one of us came home safely at the end of our shift," Chief Sanford said.

Firefighters from across western Washington attended the memorial service. Sanford told KING 5,Hoover would have wanted as much attention on his wife as himself.

"In most of his conversations, he talked about his wife and how she was really a partner in developing his legacy," Sanford said. "In Kirkland, we're gone for 48 hours at a time. Our partners at home have to essentially take over for those 48 hours. We couldn't do what we do if we didn't have the support we have at home."