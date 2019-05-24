Community rallies around vandalized Monroe restaurant

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A community has come together to help a small business after thieves broke into Monroe’s Main Street Café and trashed the popular downtown business.

Owner Sandy Adkins discovered the mess when she arrived to open the doors Thursday morning.

“I come walking in and the whole floor is covered,” she explained as she walked through the Café’s kitchen. “There's eggs, strawberries, cinnamon rolls, chicken strips, everything in this freezer is on the floor."

From the kitchen to the dining room and even in an office, it was a huge mess. Adkins said she wasn't even sure where to start.

“I just sat down outside on the back patio and thought I don't know what I'm going to do right now," Adkins said.

She couldn't even cleanup right away.

“They took the brooms," she said.

There wasn't much cash in the business. The business had been closed for several days recently when Adkins had to go in the hospital for a hand problem.

Still she realizes there could be more damage

“It's not the worst I've seen, at least I could get in and I've still got stuff,” Adkins said.

She lost her other restaurant, the Kozy Korner Cafe, in a 2016 fire in Bothell.

She posted on Facebook that the restaurant would be forced to close but soon people started showing up and cleaning. Other businesses offered supplies and manpower. Adkins is beyond grateful.

“There's still lots and lots of good people, more good people than not.”

The restaurant is ready to re-open in the morning but Adkins said there will be something else on the menu besides steak and eggs.

“Gratitude pancakes, I guess that sounds great.”