The Gig Harbor City Council chamber was packed as city leaders discuss the future of a popular canoe and kayaking club.

Gig Harbor Canoe and Kayak Racing Team has been training at Skansie Park since 2002, but city staff say they were taking up more space than they are allotted.

The team launches their boats from a dock at the park and stores them in one corner. They are allotted 1,000 square feet. City staff say they're using about 1,800 square feet. There was talk the city might terminate the club's lease and evict them from the park.

Parents, coaches and community members begged the council to support the team and allow them to stay at the park.

“Please don't take this away from us,” one tearful kayaker told the council.

Hundreds of people between the ages of 9 and 18 have gone through the program throughout the years.

“I just wanted to share an adventurous spirit with young people; give them something to shoot for, something to dream out,” Alan Anderson explained.

The council did not take any action and there seemed to be some support for the team Monday night. There was talk of a committee to help build a dock at nearby Ancich Park where the team has a storage facility.

Nothing was voted on.