LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — People looking for answers about a proposed Costco in Lake Stevens packed a community meeting Thursday night. The concerns range from traffic to the impact on the environment.

There are other residents in the growing community who believe the store is needed and point out that the area is approved for development.

The proposed store would be built on 37 acres at the corner of Highway 9 and 24th Street SE. The Costco would feature 30 gas pumps with a 170,000-square-foot warehouse.

The City of Lake Stevens and Costco brought in transportation representatives to talk about traffic, consultants to talk about what they'll do to mitigate environmental damage, and other experts to answer questions face-to-face with community members.

Lake Stevens Mayor John Spencer said the feedback he's had so far is split.

“It's difficult. This community has grown 400% in the last 6 years,” Spencer explained.

Although the project has not been approved, Spencer stressed that the area has been designated as an “urban growth” community and this type of development is inevitable.

Doug Turner has been running a small store in the area since 1989. He said he’s worried about more than just his business.

“The wetlands and the traffic, and I'm concerned about my quality of life. It will be gone, my current quality of life,” Turner explained.

Spencer said he realizes the community has grown beyond the comfort level of some long-time citizens but hopes they’ll see the benefits these types of businesses can bring.

“We need employment out here, we need retail services,” Spencer said. “They put gas in the tank so we can build parks and sidewalks.”

Turner said it’s all too much, too fast.

“Growth does happen,” Turner said. “It just seems like the little city of Lake Stevens has these big eyes for big growth.”

Lake Stevens and Costco will study and respond to the public comments gathered about the project.

There will be a public hearing before the council makes a decision on whether it can go forward, but that likely will not happen until late 2019 or early 2020.