The community gathered at a vigil Thursday night for Gabriela Reyes Dominguez, killed by a stray bullet while working at her Burien clinic Wednesday.

She was remembered as a thoughtful and caring colleague, family woman, and friend to all.

With candles, flowers, and tears, loved ones described 51-year-old Dominguez as a pillar of the Burien community. Vianeth Villasenor said she was someone who would invite the homeless inside on a cold day, serve them tea or give them a jacket.

"She was like our mom," Lesley Delgadillo said through tears. "She had three boys... four grandkids, a newborn grandkid."

Delgadillo says the fact the shooting was gang-related, makes the loss of her friend even tougher to bear. "This is so stupid. Because all these people repping what? For what? Taking people like her that don't deserve to go. People that actually serve the community, people that have families that love them — this is too much."

The vigil was held at the chiropractor and massage clinic where Dominguez worked for 18 years.

Burien mayor Jimmy Matta spoke there.

"To me, Gabriela is a pillar of our community," he said. "We lost a great leader. Let her death not be in vain, let her be an example of what we need to be - humble, strong, a rock -- be smiling."

Her family echoed that.

"This is a time to cry," said her son. "But there will be times when people need help, and just have your hearts open and help them."

Authorities arrested two 17-year-old gang members in connection to the shooting. No other suspects are being sought.

Matta said he doesn't think anyone has a good solution to violence, but he's glad to see the quick action by police for the sake of Burien residents.

"They want to make sure they can feel safe in the community," he said.

© 2018 KING