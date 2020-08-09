Community mourns brothers who drowned at Spanaway Lake, calls for lifeguards

One teenager might have been been trying to save his brother, when both boys drowned Sunday, officials said.

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Many are mourning the loss of two teenagers who drowned in Spanaway Lake Sunday afternoon.

Two brothers were in the water, in the designated swimming area when they both went under. Pierce County Sheriffs' deputies believe one boy may have been trying to save the other.

This memorial was organized by a family at the park that witnesses the tragic events of yesterday first hand. They say it happened quickly — and they are left to wonder if the outcome would have been different had there been a lifeguard on duty.

Rocio Chavez and her daughter Paula Vera were at Spanaway Lake when they heard the cries of help.

“A lot of volunteers they go into the water and they try to find them and no luck,” Chavez said.

“The oldest kid was yelling help and my Dad was like ‘OK be quiet I hear someone yelling help,” Paula Vera said.

“He ran into the water like not knowing what to do — 15 people ran in too,” she said.

Two teens, brothers 14 and 15, were underwater.

“I spent 15 years with the marine unit here in Pierce County and I can tell you I’ve never seen the agencies ever work so seamlessly as they did today,” said Sgt. Jake Greger of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday.

At the height of the search as many as 13 rescue divers were in the water searching for the two missing teenagers. The 911 call was in at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The first deputy arrived in just three minutes.

“From what we can surmise the one brother went down first, the second brother yelled for help, there was an emergency. That’s what got everyone’s attention and we believe that he tried to go down to save his brother and unfortunately he never made it back up,” Greger continued.