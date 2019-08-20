TACOMA, Wash. — Community organizers are renewing a push to see Andy Warhol's vision of a flower on the Tacoma Dome come to life.

When the dome was being built in the 1980s, there was a request for artists to submit their ideas for the dome design.

Andy Warhol was one of the artists to submit a design idea.

In the end, the city settled on the current design.

In 2015, Tacoma City Council approved the idea of redoing the dome's blue-and-white diamond roof with the original Warhol orange-and-yellow daisy creation but said the community would have to come up with the funding.

Several years later, the same group to spearhead the first effort is hoping the project gains traction this time around.

"This would get international attention," said Dan Voelpel, organizer and columnist for the South Sound Business Magazine. "Andy Warhol was a famous pop icon and he created many pieces of famous artwork and this would be his largest artwork. If it was overlayed on the Dome, can you imagine going on Google Earth and drilling down and seeing the art on Tacoma Dome?"

According to the South Sound Business Magazine, the city of Tacoma is looking for contractors to clean the dome.

Voelpel says redoing the dome would help to cut down on cleaning costs and could draw thousands of people to the city.

"I think it's time that the city looked at an alternative that would not only wear better but bring international attention to this city," said Voelpel.

The group looking to get the project off the ground has created a GoFundMe to raise $10,000 of the needed $5 million to make the idea a reality.

The seed funding will then help art leaders start a larger campaign to raise the entire amount.