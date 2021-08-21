'Evacuate now': Large fire at Puyallup cold storage raises concerns of explosions, toxic fumes

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said the building contains 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia used for refrigeration.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Evacuations have been ordered in downtown Puyallup due to a 3-alarm commercial fire at a cold storage facility. First responders are concerned about toxic fumes and the risk the fire could cause large explosions.

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue said the fire is located at 240 15th Street SE. Puyallup police said residences and businesses within 1.1 miles of the fire “need to evacuate now.”

Darrin Shaw, with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue, said the building contains 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia used for refrigeration. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, anhydrous ammonia is a colorless gas or liquid that can cause breathing difficulties, burns, blisters and is fatal if breathed in high concentrations.

Police said reverse 911 calls are being made, and officers are going through neighborhoods telling residents to evacuate. There is no estimated time when the evacuation orders will end.

An evacuation shelter has been set up at the Puyallup Nazarene Church, located at 1026 7th Ave SW. Police said the city of Puyallup emergency operations center is “open and active.” Any residents or businesses needing “non-emergency assistance can call 253-864-4170.”

Multicare Good Samaritan Hospital is under a shelter in place order, according to East Pierce Fire and Rescue.

“If your home is within the red circle on the evacuation map or your business you need to evacuate due to dangers at the fire scene,” Puyallup police said.

The Puyallup Police Department is asking the public not to come to the scene of the fire "to try to see what is happening. We need all roads leading to the fire open for apparatus like this to help us fight the fire."

The Washington State Fair has been evacuated due to the fire. Fair officials said no fair competition entries would be accepted today and the free drive-in movie is also canceled tonight.

The Puyallup farmers market has also been canceled due to the fire and toxic smoke, police said.

An information number has been set up for residents and businesses needing info on fire or evacuation: 253-841-5415.