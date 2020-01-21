Editor's note: The above video aired at an earlier date.

Ferry schedules are expected to return to regular winter schedules by Tuesday, Jan. 21 after the construction of the new Colman Dock in downtown Seattle caused two weeks of delays.

Construction crews made progress on seismic upgrades to Colman Dock, as well as improvements to the main terminal building.

When Colman Dock's long-term construction is fully finished, the terminal will include retail space and the existing timber supports will be replaced with new, concrete and steel framing.

Vehicle staging will shift as crews continue tearing down the remainder of the old terminal, but travel times will not be significantly impacted.

Washington State Ferries recommends checking the schedules ahead of time, planning ahead, and adding extra travel time to your commute.

WSF map shows modified car routes as Colman Dock undergoes construction.

Washington State Ferries

