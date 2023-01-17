Collision at Auburn gas station causes fire, damages pumps

A fast-acting gas station employee and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames. No one was injured.

AUBURN, Wash. — A car crash at an Auburn gas station caused a fire on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:38 p.m., Valley Regional Fire (VRFA) responded to the scene at 15th Street NE and found a truck and a car on fire under the awning, as well as fuel burning on the ground.

A fast-acting gas station employee hit the emergency shut-off to the gas pumps. Then, VRFA firefighters used their new Tractor Drawn Aerial to spray foam on the fire, then fully extinguish it with water.

According to VRFA, no one was injured.

One of the two vehicles involved in the crash hit the gas pump and started the fire. Another truck was there filling up with gas at the time and their vehicle was also damaged.

In total, three vehicles and the pump were damaged, according to the Auburn Police Department.