West Seattle moving company helps domestic violence survivors move on

For too many people, moving is escaping. One local moving company has helped domestic violence survivors move into safer situations.

SEATTLE — Don't let their name fool you. College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving is leading a serious and heartfelt mission to help support the victims of domestic violence with a program to move them free of charge.

The company says they’re dedicated to giving back to the communities that they serve and the best way they can do that is with their trucks and labor.

The pandemic has come with an increased time at home and that in turn has led to a rise in reports of domestic violence.

College Hunks wants to increase public awareness about their free service for anyone who finds themselves in this situation.

"To me it is a huge honor to be a part of someone's new transition," Jasen Denton, a mover and estimator at College Hunks. "No one wants to be in a situation where they're harmed or they're hurt."

Denton said leaving can be difficult for people without resources or support.

"I have known a few friends who were in situations where they couldn't leave because they didn't have the money to, they didn't have a place to, they didn't have the support of a family that were in another state," he said. "To be able to get this done for a client so they can get to a safe place, that's a great thing that College Hunks is doing."

The company is working with law enforcement and certified domestic violence shelters to ensure that the victim is supported throughout the transition.

College Hunks says they’re are ready and waiting to help but also remind the public that anyone facing domestic violence should first contact the police or a shelter immediately. Those organizations will help to approve and facilitate the move in your area.

If you're experiencing domestic violence, you can get help.

Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. It's open 24 hours a day all calls are confidential.