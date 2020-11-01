SEATTLE — King County and the city of Seattle are getting ready to open severe-weather shelters on Sunday in preparation for frigid temperatures expected to hit western Washington this weekend.

A cold front is expected to move through starting early Saturday morning. Wind gusts, snow accumulation with highs in the upper 20s are expected at the start of the week.

These shelters will be open in response to the cold weather:

SEATTLE

Where: Seattle Center's Exhibition Hall

When: Opening Sun., Jan 12 between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. This shelter operates through Monday, Jan. 20.

Who: 100 adults and their pets.

The Seattle Center Armory will continue to be open during regular hours to serve as a warming center.

Bus routes to Seattle Center include: #1, #2, #3, #4, #8, #13, #32, and Rapid Ride D Line; service is also provided by The Seattle Center Monorail running from Westlake Center, accessible by stairs and elevator from Downtown and the Westlake light rail station.

*All existing city-funded shelters have been asked by the city's Human Services Department to expand capacity to accommodate all people in need of shelter during the cold weather.

KING COUNTY

SEATTLE

Where: King County Administration Building, 500 4th Avenue, Seattle

When: From Sunday, Jan. 12 to Wednesday night Jan. 15, the Administration Building will offer 50 additional emergency shelter beds from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Who: Men ages 18 and older

Mary’s Place also has activated winter protocols and can accommodate those with children experiencing homelessness. Mary’s Place has expanded their intake hours and are partnering with Lyft and Uber to provide transportation to families. Call Mary’s Place at 206-245-1026 for more information.

-

RENTON

Where: old Chamber of Commerce building, 300 Rainier Ave. N, Renton

When: Monday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Renton Ecumenical Association of Churches (REACH) will serve a warm-up breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m.

Who: Maximum capacity is 30 individuals, all are welcome

-

KENT

Where: Kent Lutheran Church, 336 Second Ave. S.

When: Monday, Jan. 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Who: All are welcome. Clients must register upon check-in.

-

KITSAP COUNTY

Severe Weather Shelters provide safe and warm beds in Poulsbo, Kingston, Silverdale, and Port Orchard during severe weather events from Nov 1 to Mar 31.

Kingston , Village Green Community, 26159 Dulay Road NE

, Village Green Community, 26159 Dulay Road NE Poulsbo , Gateway Fellowship Church, 18901 8th Ave NE

, Gateway Fellowship Church, 18901 8th Ave NE Silverdale , Silverdale Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way NW

, Silverdale Methodist Church, 9982 Silverdale Way NW Port Orchard , Port Orchard Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St

, Port Orchard Methodist Church, 725 Kitsap St Bremerton, Salvation Army, 832 6th St (operating as an independent SWS during November, Winter Shelter opens daily December 1)

Call 211 to find out if a shelter near you is open.

WHATCOM COUNTY

During winter months, emergency shelters for people who are living homeless will operate at various locations in Bellingham.

Shelters open beginning Sunday, Jan. 12

Family Shelter: Garden St. United Methodist Church (1326 N. Garden St.) will be offering space for families with children to stay the night. To check in after-hours or on a weekend, call 360-593-7500 to find out if space is available.

CTK Adult Men’s Shelter: Christ the King Church (CTK) will operate a shelter for adult men on Jan. 12, 13 and 14. Guests must check-in for this shelter by 6:30 p.m. at the “Jubilee Station” located near the Lighthouse Mission at 1012 W Holly Street. Guests will be transported to the shelter, located at CTK’s Norway Hall.

Seventh Day Adventist Adult Shelter: The Seventh Day Adventist Church located at 5321 Waschke Road in North Bellingham will open a shelter for adults beginning Monday, Jan. 13.

FCC Adult Shelter: Fountain Community Church (FCC) will open a severe weather shelter for adults on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Check-in is at 6:30 p.m. at the “Jubilee Station” located near the Lighthouse Mission at 1012 W Holly Street. Guests will be transported to the shelter.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY

Multiple locations in Snohomish County provide overnight shelters during dangerously cold weather.

As of Friday, Jan. 10, the Everett shelter at the United Chuch of Christ in Everett is the only shelter open. The shelter, located at the corner of Everett Avenue and Rockefeller, is open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Click here to keep up to date when other county shelters open.