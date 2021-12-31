Cold-related emergency calls skyrocketed in King County after Christmas

The recent cold snap dropped Seattle's lows to 17 degrees.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Health Department released cold-related emergency response data from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29, showing a significant increase in 2021 compared to the previous two years.

The biggest spike was seen on Dec. 26, when 15 cold-related emergency responses were made, compared to just two in 2020 and one in 2019.

The number of cold-related emergency calls remained elevated for days afterward with eight calls on Dec. 27, 10 calls on Dec. 28 and five calls on Dec. 29.

The high rate of cold-related emergency calls corresponds to the latest cold snap to hit the region, dropping temperatures into the teens and dumping snow across most of western Washington.

Lows during that span in Seattle, for instance, dropped as low as 17 degrees, which occurred on Dec. 27.

Calls related to cold-weather illnesses and emergencies are defined as carbon monoxide poisonings, frostbite and hypothermia.

Carbon monoxide calls, according to the health department, were due to residents bringing generators or charcoal grills indoors to heat or cook.

Additionally, emergency services saw an uptick in fall-related injuries, reaching 96 calls alone on Dec. 27. The daily number of fall-related injuries hit at least 51 through that entire time period, while calls related to vehicle crashes never broke 18.

At least one person died during the early days of the cold snap on Dec. 26. A 34-year-old male’s body was found at the Northgate Transit Center, deceased due to hypothermia. He was found half-naked, and it is believed he was having a mental crisis.