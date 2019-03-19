The Coast Guard is warning about the consequences of false mayday calls after two unfounded reports from Puget Sound on Sunday.

Personnel from the Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound Command Center received two mayday calls that were unfounded, one from Whidbey Island and another from Everett Marina.

The first call came in at 5:05 p.m. A child's voice stated that a boat was on fire and sinking. The call triangulated to an area on land near the Everett Marina. The Coast Guard says a watchstander requested more information about the distress call, but no more transmissions were made.

The second call was heard at 6:58 p.m. with a child's voice saying, "Mayday Mayday this is India Golf Nine-er Nine-er Ligma Ligma." The Coast Guard said previous transmissions made from the same voice and location were vulgar, and included more children's laughter in the background. That call was traced to the Whidbey Island area.

The penalty for calling in a hoax to the Coast Guard is up to 6 years in prison, a $250,000 criminal fine, a $5,000 civil fine and reimbursement to the Coast Guard for the cost of performing the search.

“Hoax calls waste valuable time and resources, but more importantly it puts responding personnel in danger and can interfere with legitimate search and rescue cases,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brook Serbu, Coast Guard 13th District command center chief.

If you hear a false mayday call, or you have any information about Sunday's reports, call the nearest Coast Guard unit or contact the Federal Communications Commission.