x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Local News

Coast Guard searching waters near Port Angeles for missing small plane

The Coast Guard and Canadian rescue crews are searching the waters northeast of Port Angeles for a downed Cessna 170 plane.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian rescue crews are searching for a small plane that may have gone down in the waters northeast of Port Angeles.

The Coast Guard tweeted that the plane is believed to be a Cessna 170 and there was one man reportedly aboard the aircraft. 

The flight originated from Ketchikan, Alaska, officials said.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said crews are searching a few miles north of Ediz Hook.

The Coast Guard first received reports of a downed aircraft around 5 p.m. 

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 