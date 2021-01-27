Coast Guard searching waters near Port Angeles for missing small plane

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian rescue crews are searching for a small plane that may have gone down in the waters northeast of Port Angeles.
The Coast Guard tweeted that the plane is believed to be a Cessna 170 and there was one man reportedly aboard the aircraft.
The flight originated from Ketchikan, Alaska, officials said.
A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said crews are searching a few miles north of Ediz Hook.
The Coast Guard first received reports of a downed aircraft around 5 p.m.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.