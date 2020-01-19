PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A hiker had to be rescued by the Coast Guard after he fell into the Hoh River during a hike in the Olympic Mountains on Friday.

The 39-year-old hiker was suffering from symptoms related to hypothermia and frostbite, according to Coast Guard officials.

A woman hiking with the man called for help after realizing he wouldn't be able to finish the hike.

Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center received an agency assist request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:28 p.m

Rescue crews had limited communication with the hikers due to a bad connection, but were able to triangulate the man's location using cell phone towers, officials said.

The Coast Guard responded to the hikers by 8:16 p.m. and used a helicopter aircrew to pull the man to safety by 8:55 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to Olympic Medical Center for treatment and was reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue happened just days after Port Angeles and the Olympic Peninsula was pummeled with snow from the recent winter storm.

RELATED: Deputies searching for Clallam County man who disappeared during snowstorm

RELATED: Snow slams Olympic Peninsula, northwest interior but dodges south of Seattle