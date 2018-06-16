The Coast Guard rescued a couple from their sailboat about 180 miles off the coast of Grays Harbor Saturday.

The Coast Guard received a called just before 6 a.m. from the 46-foot sailboat Kalaerin. The couple was traveling from Hawaii to Bellingham when they ran into rough weather and seas.

Air crews were mobilized and arrived at the couple's boat around 9:30 a.m. While the boat wasn't taking on water, seawater had washed aboard.

The two were hoisted from the boat at the request of the owners due to health concerns. The couple was transported to Sector Columbia River Health Services, where they were treated for symptoms of hypothermia.

