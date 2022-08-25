Canadian man falls to death while summiting Mount Rainier

Witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending the Disappointment Cleaver route on Mount Rainier's south side on Monday.

SEATTLE — The body of a 52-year-old Canadian man was recovered Tuesday after he fell to his death while climbing Mount Rainier the day before, according to the National Park Service.

Several attempts were made by mountain climbing guides and rangers to locate the climber but were unsuccessful, according to the National Park Service.

National Park Service rangers were eventually able to locate the climber on Tuesday and extricated his body using a helicopter.

The National Park Service later identified the climber as 52-year-old Chun Hui Zhang of Surrey, British Columbia. Zhang was reportedly on a private recreational summit climb with friends.

The National Park Service credited guides and staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. for providing "valuable assistance" throughout the incident.