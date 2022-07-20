Search underway for missing man in Olympic National Park

Olympic National Park rescue personnel has been looking for Sean Allen since Tuesday.

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Search and rescue crews are looking for a missing climber in Olympic National Park Wednesday.

The missing person, Sean Allen, is a 38-year-old man who was traveling by himself with a planned route from Royal Basin to Home Lake. Allen might have also climbed Mount Mystery, Hal Foss Peak and Little Mystery.

Allen is 5-foot-10, weighs 145 pounds and has brown hair. He was carrying a green Osprey backpack, ice ax and crampons. He was likely wearing a black hat.

Allen’s wilderness permit was from July 16-18, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Rescue personnel started looking for him on July 19. The search party is a collaboration between Olympic National Park and Olympic Mountain Rescue and Washington State Search and Rescue Planning Unit.

Olympic National Park is asking anyone with information to call or text the tip line at 1-888-653-0009 or submit one online at www.nps.gov/ISB or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.