A climber was killed Sunday morning after he fell several hundred feet while descending Mount Stuart, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The 32-year-old Seattle man had summitted Mount Stuart earlier that morning and descended to the false summit before noon, his climbing partner told authorities.

The pair began descending toward the Cascadian Couloir when the man lost his footing and slid down a steep slope, landing on rocks. Other climbers in the area scrambled down to where the man had fallen and told authorities he was unresponsive.

Search and rescue crews found the climber about 2:40 p.m., and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The climber’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Mount Stuart is about 30 miles north of Cle Elum.

