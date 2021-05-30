Climber dead after falling 500 feet down Mt. Hood, officials warn to exercise caution while climbing

The 63-year-old man was descending Mt. Hood with his son when he fell nearly 500 feet. Rescuers found him dead.

MT HOOD, Ore. — A climber on Mt. Hood fell nearly 500 feet near the Old Chute just after 9 a.m. on Sunday. Rescuers found him dead.

The climber's name has not been released but he was described by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) as a 63-year-old man. He was descending Mt. Hood with his son when he fell.

CCSO responded with its Search and Rescue team and created a post at Timberline Lodge. It received assistance from Portland Mountain Rescue, the Hood River Crag Rats and American Medical Response’s Reach and Treat Team.

A member of Portland Mountain Rescue and a member of the Crag Rats were on Mt. Hood when the accident happened and began making their way to the scene. At around 10:30 a.m., teams made contact with witnesses.

The climber was found dead.