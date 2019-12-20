RENTON, Wash. — Former Seattle Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril spent Wednesday night in Renton giving back to the community with a special shopping spree.

Avril, through his Cliff Avril Family Foundation, invited 20 kids to join him at Target to spend $250 on whatever they would like with one stipulation.

“You have to get something for someone in your family too, alright?” Avril said to the kids as they got ready.

In addition to the $250, each kid and parent was gifted dinner and an extra $100 for any additional Christmas shopping.

Avril invited several volunteers for help with the shopping spree, including former Seahawks Kam Chancellor, Jermaine Kearse and Mike Morgan.

This is the second year the foundation has held this event in partnership with the Odessa Brown Clinic.

“It's always about giving back, man, especially with my background being from Jacksonville,” Avril said.

“I watched my mom give her last dollars all the time, so it’s very important for me to be able to give back.”

All of the kids made off pretty well, selecting things from videogames to hoverboards.

“Man, I saw a kid who got a whole TV!” Avril added.

One of the kids in attendance said Wednesday’s event was the best field trip ever.

