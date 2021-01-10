Class action lawsuit filed against Washington's new long-term care tax

The suit was filed on behalf of three businesses in the state and six individuals.

SEATTLE — Opponents of a mandatory payroll tax to fund Washington state’s new long-term care program have filed a class action lawsuit in federal court seeking to stop the January start of the payroll premium for most employees in the state.

The suit was filed on behalf of three businesses in the state and six individuals. None of the individuals purchased a private, long-term care insurance plan before Nov. 1, the deadline to qualify for an exemption.

Under the program, called WA Cares Fund, workers will pay a premium of .58% of total pay per paycheck.