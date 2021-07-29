Want to workout outside? Try this new outdoor gym in Puyallup

A new outdoor fitness station at Clarks Creek Park North in Puyallup gives residents a way to exercise and spend time outdoors.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The city of Puyallup has a new outdoor fitness station giving residents the option to exercise outdoors where COVID-19 exposure is not as high.

The Parks and Recreation department figured it was time to update the old set-up and outdoor equipment at Clarks Creek Park North since more and more families are spending time outdoors.

"People were really utilizing our parks a lot during the pandemic, being outside, bringing their kids,” said Eric Johnson, spokesperson for the city of Puyallup. "It is COVID-friendly, it's a safe outdoor alternative for folks to come, exercise, maybe go for a walk on the trail, play some tennis and just enjoy themselves outside and do it safely."

The new outdoor fitness station became possible after the city received an $85,000 grant from Niagra Cares, a non-profit program that supports community initiatives, health and fitness.

The city instantly knew the outdoor fitness station was a perfect project for the grant money.

“The silver lining of the pandemic is that it's forced governments to kind of think creatively, [and see] what can we do in that environment to enhance our existing amenities,” explained Johnson.

The new equipment became available to the public in May, and the city said it has received a very positive response.

There will be an official ribbon cutting to celebrate the new outdoor fitness station at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31.