Federal Way police have reopened their investigation into allegations of voyeurism involving former high school students and an apparent cover-up by a school district employee.

The investigation was reopened after Tally Thomas, 19, filed a claim against the district on Monday.

"We have reopened the previous case due to the anticipated cooperation of witnesses identified in the initial investigation," a statement from the police department reads.

Thomas alleges that during her sophomore year, she was secretly filmed having sex with one of the Federal Way High School basketball players. Her family says they informed the basketball coach of what happened, which prompted a meeting between Thomas, coach Jerome Collins, and the two boys involved.

According to Thomas and her family, Collins negotiated an apology from the boys and talked her out of reporting what happened. According to the Thomas family, Collins explained that if the incident was reported, the boys could lose their scholarships and wouldn't have played in the state basketball championships.

“That one horrified me because if the boys can't play in the state tournament and we're picked to win it, everyone at our school would be mad at me. Because I'm the one that snitched," Thomas explained.

In a statement, school district officials say Monday was the first time they were made aware of the allegations.

In her claim, Thomas accuses Collins of failure to comply with mandatory reporting requirements and seeks $3.5 million in damages.

