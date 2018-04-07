Answers to questions on sample civics test by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services :

1. Answer: B

Colonists came to America because they wanted political liberty.

2. Answer: B Japan, Germany, and Italy

3. Answer: A

The two longest rivers in the US are the Missouri River and the Mississippi River.

4. Answer: D

The Democratic Party and the Republican Party are the two major political parties in the US.

5. Answer: B

If a citizen gets a court letter to serve on a jury, the person must go.

6. Answer: 27

7. Answer: A

An amendment is a change to the Constitution. The country grows and changes. Amendments to the Constitution allow the government to grow and change, too. For example, the Nineteeth Amendment gave women the right to vote. Many people, like Susan B. Anthony, fought for this right for many years. Today, women can vote because of this amendment.

8. Answer: B

The first three words of the Constitution are "We the People." The document says that the people of the United States choose to create the government. "We the People" also explains that people elect representatives to make laws. This is a form of self-government.

9. Answer: C

We elect a president for a 4-year term. A candidate can run for president as many times as he or she wants. The person can only be elected president for eight years, or two terms of four years each. The Constitution says how many terms a president can serve. For example, President Dwight D. Eisenhower became president for the first time in 1953. Then he ran for president again. He won the election and, in 1957, became president for another four years.

10. Answer: D

There are five major U.S. territories: Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands, and Guam. Territories have their own local governments. They also must follow the laws of the U.S. federal government.

